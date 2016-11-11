Bourne Westfield Primary Academy pupils prepare for Remembrance Day by selling poppies

In the approach to Remembrance Day, Bourne Westfield Primary Academy once again sold poppies.

Poppy sales are a popular feature for all children, irrespective of age, and Year 6 house captains led on their distribution around the school. Children are encouraged to understand the meaning behind the poppies.

Studies in Year 6 of conflict throughout the 20th century have attracted a particular poignancy. In remembrance activities, the school aims to promote respect in the humanitarian hopes of all those tragically caught up within it.

Year 6 pupils Adam Taylor and Bethany Harvey, who both have connections to the Armed Forces, will also join the parade in Bourne on Sunday and lay a wreath at the War Memorial.