Bourne Westfield Primary Academy pupils take a journey to ancient Egypt

Year 2 children at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy thoroughly enjoyed an exciting visit from ‘History off the Page’.

Children were transported back to 1,300BC, taking on the role of Ancient Egyptians.

Ancient Egypt at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy

During the morning, the children became ‘craftspeople’ making a range of Egyptian artefacts including canopic jars, bread, oil lamps, wall paintings, amulet bracelets and perfume cones.

In the afternoon, children were transported to the Pharaoh’s court where they took part in the ritual of a magnificent banquet.

Everyone sampled Egyptian food and ‘wine’, served by slaves of the Pharoah.

Year 2 teacher and phase leader Rachel Davidson said that everyone, staff and pupils alike, looked fabulous in their costumes and said it was a day to remember.

She added: “The children used techniques and tools that the ancient Egyptians actually used. It really brought the whole topic alive and it was wonderful to see them so excited by history.”