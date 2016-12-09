Bourne youngsters impress with their Christmas stories and poetry

Four schoolchildren were presented with £10 gift vouchers after being selected as winners of a writing competition run by The Cedars Care Home, in Bourne.

Staff at the home, in Church Walk, asked pupils at Bourne Abbey C of E Primary Academy and Bourne Westfield Primary Academy to enter a piece of Christmas-themed poetry or writing in a competition.

Winners of the Christmas writing competition at The Cedars Care Home, Bourne EMN-160812-144938001

Four winners were chosen and asked to attend The Cedars’ Christmas Cracker coffee morning event last Saturday to receive their prizes.

Senior team leader Maureen Hasbury said staff were impressed by the quantity and quality of submitted entries.

She said: “We have close links with the two schools and the wider community and regularly run competitions like this. We were delighted to welcome the winners to our event – they did a great job.”