Bourne2Play is bidding for cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative

Bourne2Play is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

The supermarket has teamed up with Groundwork on its Bags of Help initiative, which see grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to environmental and greenspace projects.

Three groups in each of Tesco’s 416 regions have been shortlisted to receive the cash award.

And shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Bourne2Play is one of the groups on the shortlist.

Bourne2Play is a registered charity working to improve the children’s play area on the Wellhead Field in Bourne.

Chairman Anna Rogers said: “It would be amazing if we could secure the funding from the Bags of Help scheme.

“We hope to install the park by summer 2017 and a cash boost from Tesco would really help us to achieve this.

“We are asking everyone to take the time to vote for Bourne2Play when voting starts in the Bourne store.”

Bourne2Play is attempting to raise £116,000 to fund the new play area.

Voting is open in stores from October 31 to November 13. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

This is the second round of the initiative: the first round saw approximately eight million shoppers vote in stores up and down the country earlier this year.

Lindsey Crompton, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “The first round of the Bags of Help initiative was a fantastic success.

“In total 1,170 community groups were awarded £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000 – that’s a massive £11.7 million being invested into local projects.

“We are already seeing some great results from groups transforming their own environmental and greenspace areas.

“We are absolutely delighted to be open the voting for round two soon.

“There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.”