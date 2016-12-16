Bourne2Play receives £10,000 boost for Wellhead play area project

The charity set up to raise funds for a major revamp of the play area on the Wellhead in Bourne has received a £10,000 boost.

Bourne2Play received the money from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative, which sees grants raised from the 5p carrier bag levy awarded to environmental and greenspace projects.

The donation means the charity has now raised around £83,000 of its £100,000 target, which is enough for construction work to begin – but before that can happen Bourne2Play must get Scheduled Monument Consent from the government.

The Wellhead Park is located on land once occupied by Bourne Castle, which was destroyed in the mid-17th century, and Bourne2Play is currently in discussions with Historic England about the play area project.

Chairman Anna Rogers said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded £10,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative and I would like to thank shoppers across the region who put tokens in our boxes and helped us secure the money.

“We now have enough money to start the new play area, but before any construction work can begin, we need to secure Scheduled Monument Consent because of the sensitive nature of the Wellhead site.

“We are working closely with an officer from Historic England and hope to be able to get it resolved soon.”

Bourne2Play hopes the new play area will be built and ready for use by the summer of 2017.

It possible the charity’s chosen design for the play area may have to be modified to meet the requirements of Historic England. The depth of the equipment’s foundations is one key matter currently being discussed.

The proposed design for the play area has a knights and castles theme to tie in with the site’s historic past

l Fundraising for the play area will continue next month when popular band Children of the Revolution perform at Bourne Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 7.

Tickets cost £15 in advance or £20 on the door and include fish and chips. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/wellheadplayparkbourne2play