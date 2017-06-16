Bowthorpe Oak reopens after improvement work

The experience for visitors to a record breaking oak tree has been improved in an effort to attracts families.

The unique oak tree at Bowthorpe Farm near Manthorpe is believed to be around 1,300 years old and holds the Guinness World Record for having the widest girth in an British oak tree, measuring at 13.3 metres.

The Blanchard family, which has owned the farm for 70 years, allowed people to visit the iconic tree until Winter 2014 when it closed the attraction.

Previously, visitors, mainly made up of tree enthusiasts, parked near the farm house, where there is limited parking, and then had to walk several hundred yards on foot to the Bowthorpe Oak.

This month visitors were welcomed back to the farm, which has installed facilities designed to make visiting the tree more accessible.

As part of the renovation, a 30-space car park, a refreshment kiosk and picnic benches have been installed near the tree.

Visitors are now also able to visit the farm’s animals such as sheep and calves, and children can enjoy rides on tractor toys.

George Blanchard, who manages the attraction, said: “We looked at it and we thought the tree is really fantastic, but to attract families, is that really enough? So we thought we would do a bit more with the animals and activities for children.”

A fence has been installed around the tree, which is hollow inside, to help preserve it.

The farm is open to visitors between 10am and 5pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays. The cost is £4.50 adults, £3.50 for children and free for under 2s.