Box office open for Burghley Horse Trials

The box office for one of Britain’s most prestigious sporting events: Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2017 opens at 8.30am today.

The popular event, which last year attracted more than 150,000 visitors, runs from Thursday, August 31, to Sunday, September 3.

And for those looking to get maximum value for money, there are attractive discounts on a range of tickets including memberships, caravan memberships and coach passes if purchased in advance. Visitors will also have the chance to make a donation to the event’s nominated charity World Horse Welfare, when they book.

While last year’s event was dominated by Antipodeans, this year’s competition comes hot on the heels of the 2017 European Eventing Championship in Strzegom, Poland and it is anticipated that visitors will have the chance to welcome home Team GB riders and witness European medallists in action.

The horse trials starts with the elegance of dressage in the main arena on Thursday and Friday. Saturday offers the adrenalin high of cross country, when competitors test their nerve around Burghley’s famously challenging course, designed by Captain Mark Phillips. The competition comes to a climax with show jumping on Sunday to determine who will carry home the Land Rover Perpetual Challenge Trophy and the substantial first prize money.

Land Rover Burghley is renowned not only as a major international sporting event, but also as the premier occasion in the autumn social calendar. The retail village will host more than 600 trade stands, purveying everything from handmade cheeses, artisan breads and rare breed meats to luxury goods such as fine jewellery, contemporary fashion and exotic holidays. Of course, every possible type of horse-related paraphernalia is on sale, ranging from stabling, feed and tack to riding boots, hats and clothing.

Advance admission ticket prices start at £15 for further information and to book, visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk.