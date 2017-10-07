Boxer Anthony befriends celebrity blagger Oliver after he sneaks into training ring

A barman befriended heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua after heading to his training camp in the hope of getting his autograph.

Oliver Regis, who works at the Kings Head in Stamford, blagged his way to a ringside seat at the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather boxing match in Las Vegas in August and the story went viral online and made national headlines.

On Monday Anthony Joshua fan Oliver and his friend Alex Dillon, who lives in Leeds, headed to the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield where the champ trains.

After discovering the doors to the training room were closed, the pint-puller spotted Anthony in the corridor outside and was invited in to watch him train for an hour.

Oliver, 32, said: “Anthony Joshua come out to use the toilet and I asked him for a picture and told him I travelled an hour and 40 minutes and he said ‘for what?’

“And I said to ‘try and meet you’ and he said ‘really? you can come in and watch me train if you like’, so I went in!

“I have met a lot of celebrities and he is the humblest guy I have ever met in my life.

“Watching the champ train was a crazy experience. I didn’t expect it, I thought I might get a picture but to watch him train was amazing.”

In August, Oliver, a Conor McGregor superfan, tricked his way into the lower level of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas by pretending to be with Floyd Mayweather’s security team and walking with them past heavy security - he then got got snaps with a host of celebrities including Gerard Butler, Jeremy Piven and Jennifer Lopez.

After he had signed Oliver’s Everlast boxing gloves, Anthony who holds the IBF WBA, IBO titles recognised Oliver from his Las Vegas blag.

Oliver said: “He shouted to his trainers and security this is the guy who got backstage at the Mayweather fight - this is him over here!”

Although Oliver is aiming to attend Anthony’s title defence against Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28 he insists he will not be aiming to blag his way to ringside again.

Oliver joked: “I am not into the Z-list celebrities, I only want the major stars.”