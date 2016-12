The Cottesmore Hunt will meet in the car park of Rutland County Council in Catmose, Oakham at 11am on Boxing Day.

There will be a charitable collection for the For Rutland – in Rutland charity, raising funds to pay for specialist advisors at the Citizens Advice Bureau.

This is a very popular meet and all are recommended to get there early.

The Fitzwilliam Hunt will also start at 11am in Stilton, near Peterborough.