BREAKING: Residents told to keep windows shut as emergency services tackle serious thatched cottage fire in Rutland

Emergency services are dealing with a serious thatched cottage fire in Wing this evening, Thursday December 15.

Top road and Middle Street are closed and will be for the foreseeable while fire crews deal with the property fire.

A total of eight pumps are at the scene after the emergency call at around 6.30pm.

All residents are safe and police assisting the fire service with road closures.

People are asked to stay indoors with windows shut.

Crews from Uppingham, Birstall, Melton Mowbray, Oakham, Corby, Wigston - Command Support Vehicle, Melton - Welfare vehicle, Lutterworth a water carrier and the Red Cross Emergency Support vehicle are in attendance.

