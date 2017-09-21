Brewing up a taste for festival

A brewery is offering a taste of the past in a glass to mark Stamford’s Georgian celebrations.

Stoney Ford Brew Co, based in Ryhall, has created a flavoursome brown porter as the official ale for the Stamford 50 and Stamford Georgian Festival events, which began yesterday.

The festival, held every two years, celebrates Stamford’s Georgian heritage and this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the town’s award as the UK’s first conservation area.

The complex recipe for Stamford 50 Commemoration Ale has been created by head brewer Simon Watson to give a flavour of the 18th century and appeal to modern palettes.

Deliveries of an initial batch of 10 casks (a total of 750 pints) of the porter were being made this week by fellow director Tim Nicol in the brewery’s 1970 vintage Morris Minor van.

Tim said: “Our brewery is all about Stamford and honouring our heritage and the commemoration celebrations are an important event which we want to contribute to.

“Simon developed the recipe having researched the type of ales popular in the 18th century.

“Dark brown porter was most typical of the times, but ours is a little lighter and slightly sweeter than a robust dark porter.

“Like all Stoney Ford ales it is brewed with all English ingredients and the result is a highly drinkable ale.

“We feel sure it will go down well.”

Stamford 50 Commemoration Ale has an ABV of 4.4 per cent and drinkers will enjoy a nutty, malty and chocolately taste.