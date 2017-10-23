Bridal wear shop expands to better location

A bridal wear shop has expanded to a bigger unit in a more prominent location.

The Wedding Room moved up St Mary’s Hill to the corner unit, formerly occupied by The Flower House, last month but held an official opening to celebrate on Sunday.

Business owners Laura Bailey and Rachel Cox believe the windows are the “best in Stamford” and are perfect for showcasing their range of bridal gowns. The shop has been fully refurbished to offer brides the perfect shopping experience as they hunt for their dream dress.

And the pair believe they have a range of gowns to suit all styles, shapes and budgets, offering their own collection designed by Laura, as well as dresses from other designers, including Mayfair-based Pronovias, Eliza Jane Howell and LouLou, as well as a range of accessories.

The duo are no stranger to running bridal wear shops, having a store in Peterborough, and they each bring their own expertise and the same ethos of providing a friendly service and catering for all brides’ needs.

Laura said: “We’re really keen to provide an amazing customer service and a really nice experience for our brides, which we believe this new shop offers.”

To celebrate, the pair invited past and new brides to the shop on Sunday to enjoy a glass of bubbly and give them the chance to look around at their new offering.

Laura says the pair have also been supported by surrounding business owners, who have popped in to have a look and wish them well.

She added: “We’re really looking forward to being part of the Stamford community.”