Bride’s unique flowers are made from bibles

Most couples want to make their wedding day one to remember.

And one couple did exactly that by making decorations for their special day out of old hymn books and bibles.

Decorations made from bibles at Witham on the Hill wedding. By Sarah Carter.

When Joe, 29, and Coleen Everitt got hitched at St Andrew’s Church, Witham-on-the-Hill on Saturday, everything from the flowers, confetti and centre pieces were made from old or damaged religious books which the couple painstakingly made in the run-up to the wedding with help from their friends and family.

In total the couple made more than a thousand flowers for the event and some of them featured in male guests buttonholes, including Coleen’s proud dad Derrick Clarke, who walked her down the aisle, and in the bridesmaid’s bouquets.

Even the candles at the reception were give a holy makeover and had bible pages melted onto them.

As well as the quirky decorations, around 60 bibles, including ones from Coleen’s collection, were left on the tables at the reception for guests to peruse and a post box for wedding cards was also covered in paper mache bibles.

Bible decorations. Submitted.

The couple, who live in Witham-on-the-Hill, decided to make the decorations, which also featured in their wedding reception at the parish hall, as a treat for guests, as many of them were churchgoers and because they thought it was a unique and fun way to celebrate their wedding.

Coleen, a devout Catholic who regularly attends the church, said of the decorations, which took over three and a half months to make.

“I just like the fact that while people were attending our wedding they could catch a glimpse of the gospel.

“It was just so magical, everything was right. Everything just went to plan,” Coleen, 30, explained.

Decorations made from bibles at Witham on the Hill wedding. By Sarah Carter.

“It was three and a half months of late nights and no social life.”

The books and bibles the couple used were damaged or old versions donated from friends and churches in the area, such as the Church of St Michael and All Angels in Uffington.

Coleen, a self-employed electrician, and Joe, who works as an accountant, will be spending their honeymoon in Finland in February where they hope to see the Northern Lights.

The decorations will go on sale in a silent auction at the church on Saturday, which will take place between 10am and noon and raise funds to repair the church roof after thieves caused £75,000 worth of damage when they stole lead from it.

Bidders are asked to place their bids in envelopes and the winners will be chosen next week.