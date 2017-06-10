Bright idea to attract members

Talented knitters dressed up a roundabout in yarn to recruit Womens’ Institute members.

A team from Langham and Barleythorpe Women’s Institute yarn bombed a roundabout on the Oakham bypass.

They covered two chairs, a tea trolley and a bike in yarn.

They also covered a tea pot and put some yarn on a nearby road sign.

They covered the roundabout between Barleythorpe and Langham last Friday.

They started at 11pm and it took a team of WI members about an hour to set up.

It attracted lots of attention from visitors to The Rutland County Show.

Christine said: “The WI nationally has a history of doing yarn bombs.

“I had a particular interest in doing one.

“It was my idea to do it on this roundabout.

“We hope that it will help to attract new members to the group.”

She added: “We have 28 members in the group and I think that every one of them did something for this display.

“We were delighted with the positive response that we received.

“People have been driving round and round the roundabout to see the items on there.”

The yarn bomb will be in place until this weekend when it is to be removed.

Christine hopes to reuse the yarn for the Langham Street Fair later this year.

The Women’s Institute is open to people aged 18 and above.

The Langham and Barleythorpe group meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm in Langham Village Hall.

Anyone intersted in joining Langham and Barleythorpe WI should contact club president Rosemary Lorkings via 01572 723723 or e-mail rosemary@rosiemakesjam.com