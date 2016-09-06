Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jasmine Elcock and Lyrickal from The Voice perform at three Uppingham schools

A pair of TV talent show contestants performed at three schools in Uppingham.

Teenager Jasmine Elcock – who reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent this year – and Brian Bennett, aka Lyrickal, who got through to the semi-finals of The Voice both took to the stage at Uppingham Community College, Uppingham Primary School and Leighfield Academy on Friday.

Jasmine had been due to perform at Uppingham Feast Day in June but was unable to attend due to illness. The tour of three schools was planned so she could meet fans disappointed to have missed out last time.