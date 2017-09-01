Bumper crowd at classic car show

Record crowds attended an annual classic car show.

The seventh annual Classic Car show in Easton-on-the-Hill took place on Saturday at the Blue Bell pub in the High Street.

It included motorbikes, classic cars such as Morris Minors and Aston Martins plus around 50 scooters.

Ted ford, one of the organisers, said: “It was the best turn-out we have had - it was a brilliant day.

Prizes were given out at the event including the SRP Hire Solutions Trophy which was awarded to Gerry Watkins by last year’s winner Jim Mason for his Jaguar XK120 car.