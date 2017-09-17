Bumper year for village show

There was a bumper number of entries to this years’s North Luffenham Garden Club Autumn Show, where fruit, vegetables, flowers and potted plants were on display.

For this year’s show, there were 53 entrants and 300 separate entries - up from 32 and 229 respectively last year.

Entries included a pumpkin which weighed 31.3 kg and took two people to lift. Finola Timmins took first place with most points overall.

Katy Ellis, club secretary, said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the local response to the show, both with the high number of entries and visitors and with the quality of the entries themselves. It was a joy to see the school hall filled with a bold, colourful display of our local talent.”