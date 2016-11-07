Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies hand over cheque for £43,000 to Cancer Research UK

Members of Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies have handed over their latest cheque for a huge £43,000 to Cancer Research UK.

The group held its annual general meeting on Tuesday last week at the William Cecil Hotel, attended by its president Miranda Rock, and chairman Annette Beeton said she was thrilled with the amount raised.

The club was first set up in October 1974, when a group of women got together to raise money for what was then called the Cancer Research Campaign. Since then, the group has raised in excess of £900,000 and hopes to reach the £1m mark in the next two years. It undertakes various fundraising activities throughout the year, including collections at Race for Life, and the money is spent locally at the Cambridgeshire Research Centre. Our picture above shows the ladies with the cheque.