Burghley Park Cricket Club needs a new groundsman for 2017 season

Burghley Park Cricket Club is on the hunt for a new groundsman for the 2017 season.

The successful applicant will be responsible for one of the most picturesque cricket clubs in the country.

Previous groundsman experience is preferred, but each applicant will be assessed on an individual basis. The role does require someone that enjoys working outdoors, with a care to detail and high standards. The main role is to ensure the general maintenance of the ground, including the preparation of the cricket square for matches to the best possible quality.

It will require approximately 15 hours of work per month. The position will remunerated accordingly.

For more information or to apply e-mail groundsman@burghleypark.com