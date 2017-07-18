Burghley Park to close partially ahead of event

Burghley Park is to be partially closed to all pedestrians and unauthorised vehicles in the weeks leading up to September’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, to ensure public safety during the site build and breakdown periods for this world-renowned event.

The central area of the park will be closed to pedestrians and unauthorised vehicles from Monday, July 31, until the event officially starts on Wednesday, August 30. It will then be reapplied following the event from Monday, September 4 until Friday, September 15, to cover the breakdown of the event.

Event director Elizabeth Inman said: “Once again we wish to thank the local community for their understanding and support. As the rvent has grown to one of the largest of its kind, infrastructure demands have increased resulting in health and safety requirements to close the central area of the park .”

The restricted area will be clearly signposted at key points in the park.

Access to Burghley House and Gardens remains unaffected via the main Pilsgate Lodge entrance in Barnack Road.

Access to the Lower Park remains open and unaffected up to the cattle grid via Station Gates entrance on Barnack Road.

This world famous televised event attracted over 150,000 visitors last year, who flocked to watch a top class field of Olympic equestrian athletes compete for a prize pot of more than £250,000.

The event is also renowned for its shopping and an eclectic mix of carefully chosen retailers provide the perfect opportunity for early Christmas shopping.

The Horse Trials continues to rank in the UK’s Top 10 Sporting Events and generates significant revenue for the local economy.

Visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk to find out more and to buy tickets, until August 21.