Burghley ride raises £20,000

A record number of riders fulfilled the dream to ride around Burghley as part of the SEIB Insurance Brokers Burghley Sponsored ride.

The event, which took place on the final day of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, raised more than £20,000 for charity.

There were 420 entries, including 14 Icelandic horses and members of the British Mule Society.

The SEIB Burghley Sponsored ride took place over a 12km course in Burghley Park.

Whilst jumping the fences was not allowed, riders were able to get up close to many of the legendary jumps and splash about in the landmark Burghley Trout Hatchery.

Ride organiser Ian Scott and a huge team of volunteers from the ex-Round Tablers group Stamford XT gave up their time to organise and marshal the event.

Proceeds from the ride go to local and equine charities, including the British Horse Society (BHS), World Horse Welfare, and Ebony Riding Club.

Ian said: “This year the SEIB Burghley ride has raised more than £22,000, pushing the cumulative sum to just over £222,000.”

Some riders were taking part in the ride for the first time while others return year after year.

Paula Leverton, who owns the Four Winds Equestrian Centre in Spalding, arranged for eight riders to attend for the first time to mark the end of the school holidays. She said: “It was beautiful and we had a good canter.”

Everyone who completed the course received a rosette.