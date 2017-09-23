Burglaries in Stamford

Two properties were burgled in Stamford yesterday (Friday, September 22).

A home in Wothorpe Road near the Meadows was burgled between the hours of 8.45am and 5.30pm, with thieves taking a Vodafone smartphone, Canon EOS 600D camera and a white Huawei tablet. Thieves gained entry through a kitchen window.

Police wish to a speak to a man in relation to the Wothorpe Road burglary who was seen in the area yesterday afternoon carrying a rucksack on his back. The man is described as white, five foot 10-inches tall, in his 30s or 40s and is said to have been wearing a white cap, jeans and a hoodie.

A second burglary in Ironmonger Street was reported to police at 5.45pm, with the person reporting it stating it had occurred within the last hour.

If you have information about the Ironmonger Street burglary call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 392 of September 22.

Call 101 and quote incident reference number 238 of September 22 if you have information about the Wothorpe Road burglary or the man police wish to speak to in relation to it.