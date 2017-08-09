Burglars steal £1,000 of stock from Stamford charity shop

Have your say

Burglars stole £1,000 of men’s winter clothing and caused major damage during a charity shop break-in.

They targeted the Oxfam shop, on High Street, Stamford, last night.

The crooks caused £1,000 worth of damage to the rear door of the charity shop to gain entry.

They then ransacked the shop to steal men’s clothing including jackets collected for the winter season.

Daniel Ackroyd, shop manager, said: “They did not take from a business that can afford to replace these items, they took from a charity shop which can’t.

“The £2,000 that we have lost could have been used to help people in need.”

Daniel is appealing for help to replace the stolen stock.

The police have been informed and it is thought that Boots and Savers, both on the High Street, were also targeted by the burglars last night.