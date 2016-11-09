Business networking meeting in Stamford will help support local charity

A Stamford business networking group is to host an open evening for local business owners.

The BNI (Business Network International), is holding a launch meeting and buffet for business leaders at The William Cecil Hotel, St Martins, Stamford, on November 16 at 6pm.

Members will also raise money for the Phoebe Research Fund.

The fund was founded by local mum Zoe Crowson, to help find a cure for her daughter Phoebe and fellow recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa sufferers. Both mum and daughter are expected to be at the meeting.

Attendance is free and places can be book by contacting co-ordinator Mark Jarvis on 01522 801845.

Mr Jarvis said: “Building profitable relationships is key to running any successful business.

“But business owners don’t always have the opportunity to meet new contacts and develop those relationships.

“That’s where BNI can help. Our proven formula is simple and effective.”

