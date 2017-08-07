Businesses in South Kesteven to get rate rebates

About 1,000 businesses in the South Kesteven district are set to benefit from discretionary rate rebates with a total value of £568,000.

The funding, which was announced in the Spring budget, provides relief to predominantly small and medium-sized businesses that saw the sharpest increases following the 2017 revaluation of rates across the country.

To be eligible, companies must have seen their rates increase by a minimum of three per cent and be operating from premises valued at £100,000 or less.

The relief will be provided in the form of a rates reduction over the next four years, nearly 90 per cent of which is provided in the first two years, 2017/18 and 2018/19 (58 per cent and 28 per cent respectively).

Coun Nick Robins (Con), SKDC cabinet member for retail and visitor economy, said: “I’m sure that many local businesses will welcome the recognition by central government of the impact that the 2017 rate revaluation had on them.

“The district council has acted quickly to secure this rebate for local businesses and carefully considered the distribution criteria to ensure it is done as fairly as possible.

“For those companies that meet the criteria, the good news is that they do not have to apply for the rebate - it will be automatically applied over the next four years.”