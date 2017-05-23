Carlsberg cuts 25 jobs as depot lined up to shut

Brewery giant Carlsberg is to close its Bourne depot resulting in 25 workers losing their jobs.

The move comes as the Danish company moves to outsource the jobs to transport Carlsberg around the country to DHL Tradeteam

This means that the depot, on Spalding Road, is scheduled to close on Saturday, July 1.

The depot has been in the market town for at least 40-years and has provided a regular source of employment.

Its current workforce is to be made redundant when it closes in just over a month.

The move was announced as a proposal by the international brewer, whose motto is Probably the Best Beer in the World, in June 2016.

It has been confirmed following a network review by DHL Tradeteam of its own future supply chain operations.

There has also been a comprehensive period of employment consultation.

Carlsberg employs around 900 people in its distribution network nationally of which 25 are in Bourne.

The current reshuffle will see around 500 transfer to DHL Tradeteam between July 2017 and March 2018.

Julian Momen, chief executive officer, Carlsberg UK, said: “We recognise the impact of this plan and our priority now is on providing all affected employees in the Bourne depot with the support they require during the period ahead.

“This includes working with DHL Tradeteam to see what new job opportunities may exist in its new, wider network.

“Ultimately, we believe these changes are necessary to create a long-term sustainable logistics operation and are an important enabler to the future success of our business, which will focus on building brands brewing premium quality beers.

“We thank all of the team at Bourne for their dedication and professionalism and wish them the very best in the future.”

Both companies will support the workers losing their jobs during this period.

Are you affected by the closure? Contact our newsdesk