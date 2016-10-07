Celebrating the best in business in the Deepings

The best of business in the Deepings was celebrated at a glittering awards ceremony.

About 160 people attended the first Deepings Business Awards, organised by Deepings Business Club, and held at Deepings School.

Cloudnine - double award winners at Deepings Business Awards.

The event was so successful organisers have promised that the award will now be an annula celebration.

Andy Pelling, business club chairman, said: “It has been a huge success, there are some great businesses in the Deepings.

“The awards have proved just how proud the community is of them.”

There were 12 awards – nine nominated and voted for by the residents of the Deepings.

Big winners were Cloudnine who won two awards – Retailer of the Year and Outstanding Customer Service and Towngate Tyres who took home the accolade of Deepings Business of the Year as well as the practical excellence award.

Dick Callow of Callows in Market Deeping was awarded a lifetime achievement award to commemorate his 60 years of service to the town.

Results:

The winners in each category were:

Best Service Company – 26 Letters

Practical Excellence Award – Towngate Tyres

Health and Well Being Award – The Beauty Retreat

Excellence in Hospitality – Lilli’s Tea Room

Retailer of the Year – Cloudnine

Service To the Community – The Boundary

Design Arts and Crafts Award – Productive Design

Outstanding Customer Service – Cloudnine

The Media Award – I’d rather be in Deeping

Chairman’s Award – Deeping Rugby Club

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dick Callow

Deepings Business of the Year – Towngate Tyres