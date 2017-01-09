Developer in Peterborough outlines homes building plan for year ahead

A leading house builder based in Peterborough says it is planning to build more than 600 new homes across the region this year.

Persimmon Homes East Midlands, in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, says it will continue building in Peterborough, Bedford and Boston.

But the developer also has plans to deliver new homes in Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, and Waterbeach, as the year continues.

Its announcement after the firm revealed that its completion rate last year rose by 16 per cent on the previous year. It refused to give the number of completions.

Persimmon Homes East Midlands managing director Simon McDonald said: “2016 was an excellent year for the business. Our legal completions across the UK increased by 599 new homes to 15,171.

“Into 2017, we have already forward sold many homes.”

“The value of our forward sales at 31 December 2016 was about £1,230m, which is 12 per cent ahead of where we were last year.

He added: “Our focus for the region in 2017 is to continue to deliver the types of homes required by people looking to get onto the property ladder and families looking to move up and grow.

“The Government’s hugely successful Help to Buy scheme is supporting many people looking to purchase, by ensuring they only require a five per cent deposit.

“Our marketing suites at every development have a dedicated sales advisor who can talk people through the buying process and help them make the right move.”

Persimmon’s successful Community Champions programme will continue in 2017.

More than £1 million has now been donated to good causes. Small groups, organisations and charities in this area can apply for a donation by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.

Persimmon is recruiting across every region to support its build programme. A full list of current job vacancies at Persimmon Homes East Midlands can be found by visiting www.persimmonjobs.com