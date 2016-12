Shoppers can pick up some late Christmas presents at Bourne’s normal Thursday market tomorrow and next week.

Traders will be in the Corn Exchange car park run from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

Coun Nick Craft, of South Kesteven District Council, said: “Our market will continue to serve produce and products to shoppers, so come and see what is on offer in Bourne and enjoy supporting local traders.”