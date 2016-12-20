Haulage company is sharing the load of a record-breaking Christmas

A logistics company in Peterborough is bearing its share of the load in a record-breaking Christmas for hauliers

Transport giant PC Howard, of Stamford Road, King’s Cliffe, is helping to move tonnes goods worth at least £340 million to the British economy.

The firm is a member of Palletways UK, Europe’s largest express palletised freight network, and in the first week of December hit a record when 117,000 pallets were handled.

The final figure for the month is expected to hit 350,000 pallets.

That is on top of the 500,000 plus pallets which were moved last month.

The combined total of 850,000 pallets is an industry record for the festive season.

Andrew Howard, spokesman for PC Howard, said: “Transport firms are the unsung heroes of British homes at Christmas time.

“When people open their gifts, gadgets and seasonal beverages on Christmas Day, chances are many of these will have been transported by PC Howard through the Palletways UK network.

“Our business is proud to have played our part in what is a record breaking festive period for Palletways.”

Dave Walmsley, Palletways UK managing director, said: “Thanks to PC Howard for its hard work over the festive period. It played a crucial role in the success of the network over Christmas.

The logistical challenges which face our hubs and member depots at this time of year is incredible as pallet volumes go through the roof.”

The 22-year-old palletised freight network processes about 780 trailers a day with about 1,500 vehicles criss-crossing the country daily.

Its scanning system records and monitors every pallet moved by the network.

About 112,000 pictures are captured each day to ensure pallets are processed and delivered efficiently and on time.

Mr Walmsley said: “The £340 million of goods that we move in November and December is testament to Palletways and our members using innovative technology, competitive pricing and customer service excellence to secure record volumes.

“The teamwork between the staff here and the entire Palletways network across the UK and Europe has been immense to ensure that our fleet can run full pelt day and night to get goods delivered for Christmas.

“We’re already looking forward to working with PC Howard on another great year in 2017.”

People can discover more about how Palletways and its members are tackling the busy Christmas period by searching #xmaspalletfact on Twitter.