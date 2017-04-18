Holbeach hair and beauty spot gets smart makeover

A new salon with a New York connection has opened in Holbeach.

Fifth Avenue, in Park Road, has been refurbished and redesigned by Datum 1 of Spalding.

The hair, beauty and nail salon will be run by hairdresser Nadia Greenaway and beauty therapist Lucy Spinks.

Both have more than 10 years’ experience in the beauty industry and are continuously updating their knowledge and skills to offer customers the best services.

Fifth Avenue uses top brands such as Wella, Kaeso (all natural ingredients), OPI and NSI and Cinderella hair extensions.

“Fifth Avenue offers a professional, friendly salon experience,” said Nadia. “We want all new and lovely existing customers to feel relaxed and at ease. Our aim is to make every visit a special experience.

“We offer a service for everyone, for all ages, genders and budgets.

“In our redesigned building we have underfloor heating for the colder months and air conditioning ready for the summer. There is free wifi and a large car park opposite the salon, which is free to use for two hours.”

The salon has its own website -

www.fifthavenueholbeach.co.uk - and visitors can sign up to a mailing list to be sent special offers. Fifth Avenue is also on Instagram - @fifthavenueholbeach

• Fifth Avenue is looking for another hair stylist on a self-employed basis part-time or full-time and a nail technician - contact the salon on 01406 422761 for further information.