Law firm agrees merger with 140 year-old rival

A law firm in Rutland has merged with a rival practice as the two companies look to expand their services.

Simmonds Grant, which has offices in Oakham and Uppingham, has teamed up with Northampton-based Tollers Solicitors.

The deal was concluded by Duncan Nicholson, managing partner at Tollers Solicitors, and Jeremy Simmonds, partner at Simmonds Grant Solicitors.

A spokesman for the two firms said: “We are delighted to announce the merger of Rutland based Simmonds Grant with Tollers Solicitors as of December 1.

“This is an exciting development for the merged operation and the firm looks forward to growing the practice and providing a “full service” offering to all of its clients throughout the regions it covers.”

Simmonds Grant has been practising law in Rutland since 1979 and specialises in trusts and estates, family and residential conveyancing.

Tollers Solicitors was founded 140 years ago.

It has about 160 staff working across six offices that cover the towns of Corby, Northampton, Kettering, Milton Keynes, Stevenage and Kempston.

Tollers will trade as “Simmonds Grant part of Tollers Solicitors” in Rutland.

Mr Nicholson said: “Toller’s personal approach to the services we offer compliments that of Simmonds Grant.

Mr Nicholson added: “The company is excited to have the opportunity to extend its offering into Rutland and beyond.”