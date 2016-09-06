New boss for Bourne-based solar energy firm

Bourne-based Lark Energy has appointed Neil Dallamore as managing director of its Lark Energy Commercial division.

Chartered accountant Mr Dallamore will be responsible for overseeing the continued expansion of Lark Energy Commercial.

He will lead the development of new products, services, technologies and revenue streams.

He joins from the Swedish listed company Trelleborg Sealing Solutions where he has most recently been a managing director responsible for leading business operations in the UK, France and Poland.

Lark Energy managing director Paul Adams said: “We are delighted to welcome Neil to Lark Energy Commercial at this exciting time.

“Neil has the expertise and experience to help us take this division of the company to its next stage and will be leading the team to assist us extend and develop both our services and products.”