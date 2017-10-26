New sponsor is recruited by Blackstones for ground naming rights

Have your say

A Stamford recruitment firm has sponsored the naming rights for Blackstones’ Lincoln Road ground.

ALH Recruitment, of Broad Street, are backing the Stones after agreeing a three-year sponsorship deal with the United Counties League Division One club.

Founded in 2015, ALH Recruitment have been based in Stamford for the past year and their directors are Blackstones first team boss Andy Lodge and striker Liam Harrold.

Lodge said: “I’ve been involved in football all my life and as a business we want to have a strong involvement in the local community.

“We’re delighted to be able to support a local football club through this sponsorship deal.”