New telephony firm in Stamford seeks to connect small businesses

A new hi-tech company has just got off the ground in Stamford creating a number of jobs.

The Stamford Telephone Company, based in Broad Street, has taken on two staff with the opening of its head office.

The firm provides telephony services over the internet as well as broadband, wifi and networking solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

Bosses say the business has already secured dozens of clients in the Rutland, Stamford and Peterborough areas.

Mike Adams, founder and commercial director, said: “Stamford, Rutland and Peterborough are really important commercial centres and we are already experiencing high demand for our services.

“We offer the latest phone systems, backed up with local installation and local support.

Mr Adams added: “Although we’re a new enterprise, our team has years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

“We really do put our clients’ interests first.

“Our aim is to support local businesses by making things as efficient and simple as possible, keeping them connected to their customers, staff and suppliers.

“We also believe in giving something back.

Mr Adams said: “That’s why we’re supporting the Leicestershire and Rutland Community Foundation and we are becoming a Beacon Business with the Evergreen Care Trust Lighthouse project, helping local people suffering from loneliness, isolation, physical and mental health illnesses.”