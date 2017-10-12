Post Office agrees to move branch in Stamford

Have your say

The Post Office has agreed to move Ryhall Road Post Office to Todays Express in Kesteven Road, Stamford.

The date of the move, which is part of a modernisation programme across the Post Office network, has not yet been confirmed.

The branch will be renamed Kesteven Road Post Office and will be open seven days a week from 6am to 10pm.

Post Office products and services will be provided from an open-plan till alongside the retail counter during shop opening hours.

This will offer an extra 66 hours of Post Office service every week, including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon.

The move from 60 Ryhall Road, Stamford, PE9 1UF is with the current postmaster’s approval.

During the consultation, 18 individual responses and a petition were received. The feedback was related to the distance to the new location and the impact this would have on people living near Ryhall Road branch. Other feedback commented on parking at Kesteven Road.