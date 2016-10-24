Prestigious rural award for innovative Stamford business

An innovative company based in Stamford has been declared top class in an awards contest aimed at finding the best rural businesses in the country.

The Wool Room, which has its flagship store in Star Lane, Stamford, has been named Best Rural Clothing or Accessory Business at the Rural Business Awards – the UK’s prestigious and respected awards for rural businesses.

The success is a huge achievement for The Wool Room, which finished runner-up in the same category last year.

Chris Tattersall, managing director and co-owner of The Wool Room, said: “This award is brilliant – it was great to go a step further than last year.

He added: “We are passionate about supporting UK farmers getting a better price for their wool, we are all about keeping the price up so they can start seeing the revenue stream.

Marketing manager Adam Hirst said: “In the last 12 months, The Wool Room has scientifically proven wool is the smart choice for sleep, launched a range of chemical free mattresses and migrated to a new best-in-class website system as well as opening two new stores.

“This award is testament to all of this hard work.”

Awards co-founder Anna Price said: “We loved the concept of making wool mattresses as demonstrated by The Wool Room.

“We felt this was an innovative use of a farming by-product to make something of premium quality of appeal to a wide market.”