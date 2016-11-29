Raiders thwarted by toughened glass at village hairdressers

Police are hunting two people who tried to break into a village hair salon.

The would-be intruders smashed the glass window at the front of Amy’s Hair and Nails, in Whissendine, but made off after failing to get inside the property.

Business owner Amy Mercer said: “They smashed the window but it is toughened glass which stopped them getting in.

“There was CCTV footage which shows the two of them shining torches at the hair products and nail equipment.

“That might have been what they were after.”

Amy, who has been based in Main Street for just over a year, said criminal activity was rare in the village.

She added: “There is no money left in the building - the till was left open - and we have CCTV so we can’t do much more to prevent break-ins.”

The attempted burglary happened at 1.25am on November 18. The suspects wore dark and grey hoodies. Call Leicestershire Police on 101 if you saw anything suspicious.