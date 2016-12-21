Thomas Cook extends holiday ban to Sharm el Sheikh into next summer

Holiday giant Thomas Cook has extended its ban on holidays to the Red Sea resort of Sharm el Sheikh.

The travel operator, based in Lynch Wood, Peterborough, says the popular resort will not feature in its summer holiday programme next year.

We have sadly decided we won’t be able to offer any trips from the UK to Sharm next summer. Chris Mottershead, managing director

The company had previously suspended its holidays to Sharm el Sheikh until February 6 next year.

That action came in the wake of the bombing of a Russian charter flight in October 2015.

But in an announcement today, Chris Mottershead, managing director for Thomas Cook UK & Ireland, said: “We have sadly decided we won’t be able to offer any trips from the UK to Sharm next summer.

“Over the last few months, people have regularly asked me when Thomas Cook hopes to resume trips to Sharm el Sheikh from the UK.

“The decision ultimately rests with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“Since October 2015 it has advised against flying to Sharm el Sheikh airport and we have had no indication that this is likely to change in the near future.

“We will continue to offer holidays to the popular and growing resort town of Hurghada on the Red Sea Riviera in Egypt.

He added: “Having left it as long as possible, we have decided that even if the advice were to change in the next few months, we wouldn’t be able to offer a full programme to the resort next summer.”

“The last two years have been very difficult for tourism, especially to North Africa, and we have worked hard to offer our customers holidays in alternative destinations.

“Regardless, this is sad news for our friends and partners in Sharm with whom we have worked with for many years.

“It is a fantastic destination and as soon as the advice changes and we can build it into our holiday programme, we look forward to flying customers from the UK to Sharm again so they can enjoy all the resort has to offer.”

