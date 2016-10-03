Two new recruits for expanding Peterborough and Stamford legal company

A law firm has announced two key appointments within its private client and French law departments.

Buckles Solicitors, in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, and in Stamford, has taken on senior solicitor Elspeth Chipping, and avocat Emilie Bensmihen to its new London office.

Emilie Bensmihen.

Elspeth, who has worked in the legal sector for 20 years, will focus on probate and estate administration, Wills, Court of Protection and Lasting Power of Attorney.

Emilie joins Buckles to boost services to clients requiring advice on French law, including French real estate, succession, family law and succession planning.

She was admitted to the Luxembourg Bar in May 2008 and qualified as Avocat a la Cour in Luxembourg a year later.

She is qualified as a French solicitor/barrister with the equivalent of the Law Society in France and in Luxembourg.

Buckles partner and head of private client services, Duncan Jackson, who is heading up the London office, said: “We are delighted to welcome Elspeth and Emilie to our office in London, and are confident their expertise and addition to the team will help to build on our name and reputation.”

Buckles also has offices in Peterborough, Stamford and Nottingham.