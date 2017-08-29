Businesses in South Holland to be offered free fire safety advice

Firefighters are inviting businesses in South Holland to have some free fire safety advice next month as part of a national campaign.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has announced a number of fire safety workshops for businesses to mark National Business Safety Week between September 11 and 15.

Whether it’s a business running out of a small industrial unit or a large commercial site, a side-street coffee shop or a licensed premises, we’re here to help Dan Moss, head of prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

The first event is at Boston Fire Station, off Robin Hood’s Walk, on Monday, September 11, at 2pm, with a further workshop at Grantham Fire Station, off Harlaxton Road, on Friday, September 15, also at 2pm.

Dan Moss, head of prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We would like to work more closely with businesses across the county and give them extra support with their fire safety measures.

“We want to work with them to help make their premises safer for their staff and the public, improve their compliance with fire safety legislation and develop better levels of servicing and maintenance.

“Whether it is an industrial or commercial unit, coffee shop or a pub, we are here to help as our free workshops will help business owners understand important fire safety legislation and how to keep their systems in good working order.”

Business destroyed in fire bounces back

Bird on a wire in Deeping St Nicholas

Gosberton fire is suspected to be arson attack