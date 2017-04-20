Businesses invited to find out what’s next for Mercury

The Rutland and Stamford Mercury is hosting a series of events so businesses across the area can find out about what’s next for the Mercury following a change of ownership.

The first engagement event will be aimed at businesses from Stamford, the Deepings and the surrounding villages. It will be held next Thursday (April 27) at The William Cecil Hotel in High Street St Martin’s, Stamford, at 6pm.

Family firm Iliffe Media bought the Mercury series, along with a number of other sister titles, in January and the events hosted by the Mercury team and led by managing director Richard Parkinson, will provide an opportunity for business owners to find out more about the direction the newspaper is heading in following this change.

It will also provide a chance to network with other businesses over a glass of bubbly and canapes.

Richard said: “This new chapter to Britain’s oldest newspaper is an exciting one and this is a wonderful opportunity for business owners to learn more and to network.”

An event for Bourne businesses will be hosted at Toft County House Hotel on Thursday, May 11, from 6pm - and another event will be held for Rutland businesses on a date yet to be confirmed.

Any businesses that want to find out more about the Rutland and Stamford Mercury or its sister titles can contact Sharron Marriott on 07393754539 or e-mail sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk.