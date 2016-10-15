Businesses support Evergreen Care Trust at launch of Lighthouse project

The Evergreen Care Trust has unveiled its new Lighthouse initiative to a packed audience of representatives from businesses keen to support the work of the charity.

The launch, which took place at The Borderville Centre in Stamford in September, attracted more than 50 representatives from the local community including large corporate organisations, independent businesses, as well as charity and community groups, local schools and New College Stamford.

Evergreen helps more than 600 elderly and vulnerable members, their carers and families, across Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, providing services to help them at home.

A number of members from the local business community have already signed up to become part of Evergreen’s ‘Beacon Business Network’ which donate not just financially but also with their business expertise, goods and services. It also helps towards the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

James Bolitho, director of Inception Design, and Emma Holttum, director of Marketing Perks, have both volunteered their services towards the Lighthouse Project.

Evergreen chief executive officer Louise Marsh said: “I’m overwhelmed by the fantastic support everyone has shown. The whole concept of the Lighthouse project is to bring light into people’s lives by providing comfort and hope to vulnerable members of our community.”

Global director of Cummins Alison Snell spoke during the launch about the long term association one of Stamford’s biggest employers has with Evergreen.

She said: “Cummins is extremely proud to be associated with such a fantastic organisation that makes such a huge difference to the community.”

Also speaking on the night was chairman of the Disabilities Trust Peter Jackson; director at Duncan and Toplis accountants Tom Hindmarch; and owner of Stamford Living magazine Nicholas Rudd-Jones.

Evergreen thanked New College Stamford students Shaun Buckley, Ieuan Williams and Jason Olley; and The Welland Academy whose pupils helped run the event. Stamford Wine Bar also donated a hamper for a raffle, which was won by Evergreen volunteer befriender Christine Sharman.

Will Phelan, principal of Stamford Endowed Schools also endorsed the initiative adding: “Evergreen is one of our chosen local charities and the schools have been involved in supporting them for a long time. The Lighthouse project is a simple concept but extremely effective in filling a significant gap in social care provision.”

Local entrepreneur Nicole Heath, director of Goody2shoes, said: “We are all going to get old and sometimes older people lose confidence and can become isolated.

“It’s great that Evergreen is working hard to change this and I will support them however I can.”

To find out more about the project visit www.evergreenlighthouseproject.org.uk