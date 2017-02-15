Busy weekend for hare coursing in South Holland and Bourne

Police have confirmed a total of 11 incidents of hare coursing dealt with across South Holland and Bourne at the weekend.

As a result, two men were reported for summons to court and a car seized in Haconby, near Bourne, on Saturday.

Two men from Leicester and Wales were reported for summons for Hunting Act offences in Haconby near Bourne and a car was seized.

In total, 31 incidents were reported across Lincolnshire on Saturday and Sunday, including four men from Kent and Surrey respectively who were reported for summons to court for trespass in the pursuit of game near Boston.

They were confronted at Hubberts Bridge, near Boston West Golf Club, on Saturday when they were given a formal direction to leave the county.

Police also seized a car and before they were dropped off at Boston Rail Station.

A 48-hour dispersal order was police by officers across Lincolnshire, along with Special Constabulary and East Midland Operational Support Service staff.

Supt Mark Housley, force lead for rural crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: “I would like to thank people from the local communities for reporting these incidents which made our enforcement possible.

“If you see people taking part in hare coursing, or believe they are about to, please report it on 101 as we need to work together to make Lincolnshire safer”