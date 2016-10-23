Cadets chosen to work alongside Lord Lieutenant of Rutland

The Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Laurence Howard formally appointed his cadets during a ceremony at the Cadet Centre in Oakham.

They are Corporal Inwood Rogers from the Army Cadets, Sergeant Yasmin Makinde from Rutland Air Cadets and Sergeant Charles Petrie, a Royal Marine Cadet from Uppingham.

As part of their duties the cadets will accompany the Lord Lieutenant to events throughout the county and act as ambassadors for the cadet forces. Within the cadets this award is regarded as one of the highest honors a cadet can achieve. After the presentation Sgt Yasmin Makinde, 17, said: “I am very proud that I have been chosen for this prestige award, and looked forward to working with Dr Howard.”

The cadets are pictured above.