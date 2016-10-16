Cake stall will be held in Oakham for Medecins Sans Frontieres

Donations are being sought for the third bring and buy cake stall in aid of Medecins Sans Frontieres – Doctors Without Borders.

The cake stall will help to raise funds for the Borno State in north east Nigeria where up to a million people and 250,000 children are struggling for food, water, medical supplies and shelter.

The cake stall will be held at the Oakham Buttercross on Saturday, October 22, from 8.30am onwards. Raffle prizes are greatly appreciated, as are donations of cakes and jams.

Anyone that can help can call organisers on 01572 723616 or 01572 722869. Alternatively you can text 07929852064.

Cheques, made payable to MSF, can be given to the stall.