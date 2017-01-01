Calendar showcases best of beautiful Rutland

A calendar that showcases the best of Rutland and has become a firm favourite since it was launched in 2000 has been released.

Since his retirement after working for 23 years as a chief officer with Rutland District Council and then seven years as the clerk for Oakham Town Council, Richard Adams has found time to pursue his lifelong love of photography in a number of ways.

Since 2000 he has produced a Rutland Calendar which for a few years was used by the Rutland Tourism Association but is now used to raise money for local charities.

Richard enjoys the challenge of finding 13 images which reflect the attraction of Rutland as a place to visit or in which to live.

He tries to include photos which reflect not only the beauty of its countryside through the seasons but also the attraction of the towns and villages and some of the local events which take place throughout the year. He has always found that the county lives up to its motto Multum in Parvo (Much in Little) in providing him a rich supply of material and is already collecting images for the 2018 edition.

The main charity to benefit from the calendar this year will be the Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust, which offers grants towards the cost of repairing and maintaining local churches.

He said he had always been impressed by the heritage of the county’s churches and the contribution they make to the communities and for many years, he has been a trustee of the preservation trust, helping with other trustees to organise the county’s annual Ride and Stride.

The Rutland Calendar is on sale for £6.99 at Walkers Bookshop in Oakham and Stamford as well as shops in the county.

For more on the trust, visit www.rhcpt.co.uk and you can also see a video of Richard’s Rutland Calendar at www.youtube.com/user/adamspics.

