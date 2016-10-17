Call for volunteers for arts programme in Rutland

Arts for Rutland, which runs the cinema at Rutland County Museum, would like to develop a programme of professional drama and theatre performances.

The group is looking for people who are passionate about supporting performances in Rutland to get involved. A small steering group will plan and source the productions, offer some knowledge about the theatre or just show an enthusiasm for the project.

The group also wants to recruit a band of volunteers to staff the events at the museum to take tickets, usher people to their seats and run the bar.

To get involved, e-mail joy.everitt@talktalk.net