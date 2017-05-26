Cambridge Road Chippy in Stamford serves free chips

A takeaway in Stamford will be marking National Fish and Chip Day with a free portion of chips with every regular or large fish purchased.

National Fish and Chip Day is on Friday, June 2, and to mark the occasion Rob Hayre of Cambridge Road Chippy in Stamford, will be running the offer from Tuesday, May 30, to Saturday, June 3.

Cambridge Road Chippy, formally the Britannia Takeaway, has been serving fresh fish and chips to the local community since the 1990s, and they’re asking customers to come together to celebrate Britain’s best-loved fast food by tucking in to a portion of sizzling fish and chips.

Rob said: “We all agree nothing can beat a portion of steaming fresh white fish fried in hot, crispy batter, served with a pile of lip-smacking chips – the only debate is whether you top it with salt, vinegar, sauce, mushy peas or a pickled egg!

“So celebrate British fish and chips and join in with National Fish and Chip Day, not just on Friday June 2 but for the whole week, Tuesday until Saturday, by coming down to Cambridge Road Chippy and enjoying a good old-fashioned fish supper.

“I look forward to serving you!”

The aim of National Fish and Chip Day, which launched last year and was a huge success, is to give fish and chips the recognition it deserves and helping to secure its position as the nation’s favourite dish.

The national event is once again being championed by trade organisation, The National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association, which represents packers and distributors of oils and fats in the UK.

NEODA president, Andrew Marriott, said: “National Fish and Chip Day celebrates the stars who work hard to bring Brits their favourite traditional takeaway. We want to bring the whole industry together to celebrate and showcase the great British institution that is fish and chips.”

Visit www.nationalfishandchipday.org.uk for more.