Cambridgeshire police rated good in in inse

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services has rated Cambridgeshire Constabulary as ‘good’ at keeping people safe and reducing crime.

As part of the HMICFRS’s annual inspections into police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy across England and Wales, the inspection of Cambridgeshire Constabulary examined ‘how well the force understands demand,’ ‘how well the force uses its resources.’ and‘ ‘how well the force is planning for the future’.

The report was published yesterday (November 9).

Dan Vajzovic, assistant chief constable, said: “We welcome the HMICFRS report and conclusion that Cambridgeshire Constabulary is a ‘good’ force.

“We have worked very hard over the past 12 months to improve in the areas we were not doing so well in last year, and we are reassured that HMICFRS has recognised the progress we have made towards managing our demand, including how we use the resources we have to deal with the needs of our community, alongside our partner agencies.

“While there are always areas for improvement, we are pleased the report acknowledges the investment we have made in the development of our leaders, the contingencies and plans we have in place to deal with the uncertain financial future and the commitment we continue to make to keep the people of Cambridgeshire safe.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite, said: “I welcome the good grading and the recognition of the significant work carried out to address the issues highlighted in the previous report, particularly around understanding the changing demand and making sure we are planning ahead to be able to meet that demand. I consider this an exceptional performance given the very difficult environment we find ourselves in with reducing resources and increasing demand.

“People should be in no doubt about the significant challenges we face in the years ahead. Many difficult decisions will need to be made in order to meet changing crime and the requirement to find a further £10 million in savings in the next four years. Cambridgeshire Constabulary has a very strong leadership team and I am working with them to ensure that plans are in place to meet the challenges ahead.”